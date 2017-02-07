Rising Country Star stops by!

Denny Strickland has charted several singles on the Music Row Country Breakout™ Chart. His current single "Get A Grip" continues to climb the charts while his video for “Get A Grip,” boasts over half a million views and growing. His sultry acoustic cover of Conway Twitty's "I'd Love To Lay You Down" garnered worldwide attention with a staggering four-week #1 run on the Hot-disc-international chart last fall. With performances at some of the biggest venues in the United States and sold-out shows during CMA Music Festival week, it's easy to see how Strickland's name is a prominent one on the Country music horizon. Strickland joined Great Day Tampa Bay today with a live performance and to talk life on the road. For more info, go to dennystrickland.com

(© 2017 WTSP)