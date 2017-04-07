WTSP
Rising Stars – Maddie & Tae

GDTB exclusive One on One with Maddie Marlow & Tae Dye.

April 07, 2017

         This duo is one to watch as they continue to make a mark on the country music scene. We are talking about     

          Maddie and Tae. They were nominated this year for Duo of the year in the all male dominated category. They

         didn’t win,  but their music continues to climb the charts. The duo has been on tour with Brad Paisley and       

         Dierks Bentley. For more information go to www.maddieandtae.com

