Rowdies Playoff Bound!

Darnel King & Hunter Gorskie from The Rowdies joins GDTB live in studio.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:49 AM. EDT October 19, 2017

The Tampa Bay Rowdies are in the playoffs for the first time since their 2012 Championship season!  The first playoff match is Saturday, October 21, 7:30 p.m. at Al Lang Stadium in downtown St. Pete.  Come cheer on the Rowdies as they take on FC Cincinnati and look to advance to the semifinal round.  Tickets start at only $11 for kids and military.  Call 727-222-2000 to get your tickets now or visit
ticketmaster.com/rowdies or rowdiessoccer.com

