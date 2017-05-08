Running with Purpose!

No one knows when and where cancer might show up in a person. The deadly disease has no age requirement, neither does it discriminate. That’s why it’s important to come together for cancer research. 10News is once again a sponsor of Miles for Moffitt. This year's run/walk is Saturday, May 13th. We would like to encourage you all to participate in some way. If you've never attended…it truly is a magnificent feeling to see thousands of people engaged in fighting this terrible disease. Cancer survivor, Janelle Morales and Allison Fonner, Special events Officer with Moffit Cancer Center joined Great Day Tampa Bay with all the details. For more info, go to www.milesformoffitt.com, @milesformoffitt



