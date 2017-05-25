Sailor Jerry Rum and Harley Davidson Form An Artistic Partnership!

NEW YORK— Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, created to honor the father of American old school tattooing, Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins, has aligned with the iconic, American Harley-Davidson Motor Company for a multi-year partnership. To commemorate the kick-off of the partnership, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum will be unveiling a series of twenty-two customized Harley-Davidson motorcycles designed by high profile artists and visionaries from around the United States including Harley-Davidson’s own Styling Team, at a celebration this spring.This 360-partnership will come to life in bars, restaurants, Harley-Davidson dealerships and joint celebrations around the country. Consumers can expect a series of shared events and moments from the two iconic brands, leading up to Harley-Davidson’s 115thAnniversary in 2018. For more: www.sailorjerry.com or www.harley-davidson.com

