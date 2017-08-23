WTSP
Close

Salmon Never Tasted This Good!

Executive Chef Rob Reinsmith joins GDTB in studio.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:45 AM. EDT August 23, 2017

Noble Crust Executive Chef, Rob Reinsmith, joined Great Day Tampa Bay with a special Salmon and Cauliflower dish. For more info go to noble-crust.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories