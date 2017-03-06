Sam I Am & more!

On March 2nd, we said Happy Birthday to Dr. Seuss. Today Michael Hardin the Dr. Seuss expert and Susan Benjamin, owner of SYD Entel Galleries joined Great Day Tampa Bay with some bizarre Collections. If I Ran the Zoo, is an exhibition devoted to Dr. Seuss's Collection of Unorthodox Taxidermy March 4th-18th at the SYD Entel Galleries. The exhibition marks the first time all 17 sculptures have been presented together in an exhibition dedicated to Dr. Seuss's sculptural heritage. For more info, go to sydentelgalleries.com





