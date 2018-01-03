WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Sam The Movie Man

Movie Man Sam shares his Golden Globe predictions.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:47 AM. EST January 03, 2018

The Golden Globes will be kicking off award season this Sunday so we take a look back with Sam the Movie Man to get his picks for flicks in 2017, and his predictions on who can win Gold this award season.

 

© 2018 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories