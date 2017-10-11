Sarasota Family Appears on Americas Got Talent!





Jorge and Natalya Pompeyo met in 2003 in the United States, where they both performed with the George Circus. Jorge worked on the high wire with the Toscano Troupe, and Natalya was an aerialist on silks and an acrobat. They fell in love and then came baby Katerina….and a whole lot of dogs…. very talented dogs! The family from Sarasota appeared on this year’s Americas Got Talent and wowed the judges in multiple rounds with well-trained dog tricks and stunts. Some dogs walked like humans, some danced, others jumped rope, it was truly amazing. The Pompeyo Family joined Great Day Tampa Bay to wow our viewers. Check out their performance on America’s Got talent by clicking the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ODT22EbMgzw

