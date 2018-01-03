Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber's high-octane Broadway Musical and West End hit School of Rock is coming to Tampa's Straz Center Jan. 2-7. The story is based on the hit film, School of Rock and is a hilarious new musical that follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pintsized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within. For more info, go to strazcenter.org



