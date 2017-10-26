Scrary-cute crafts!

Halloween will be here in less than a week! Time to build memories with your kids and create these adorable crafts. The ladies from Aerie Lane in Safety Harbor gave us ideas on fun and easy Halloween crafts we can do at home, including a spooky tic-tac-toe set and an adorable mummy candle.

Aerie Lane is a unique Do-It-Yourself studio offering Public and Private Pinterest-style workshops, Birthday parties, Girls' Nights, and Team Building. The studio also offers a charming Event Space and is home to the Original CRAFT bar – where you can dream up what you want to Craft. Though the flagship store is right here in Safety Harbor, they have expanded to 11 locations with soon to be 3 of those located in the Tampa Bay area.

You can find out more about their workshop schedule and project offerings on their website at www.AerieLane.com.

