WTSP
Close

SCREAM-A-GEDDON Alert!

Geof Kledzik from Scream-a-Geddon joins GDTB live in studio.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:57 AM. EDT October 06, 2017

SCREAM-A-GEDDON is what happens when the best minds in the haunted house industry come together in the Tampa Bay, Florida area to produce a haunted house like no other. Located in Dade City, Florida, just minutes from Tampa and Orlando, SCREAM-A-GEDDON is six spectacular haunted house attractions including a Monster Midway. SCREAM-A-GEDDON is Central Florida's only large scale independent scream park designed to scare and entertain thousands of patrons every fall.  For more details, go to screamageddon.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories