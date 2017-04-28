Rising star, Sean Cameron Michael, best known from his outstanding work on back-to-back seasons of the hit Emmy nominated show "Black Sails" (Starz & Hulu) and this year's critically lauded turn on the Mark Wahlberg-produced conspiracy drama, "Shooter" (USA), as Russian diplomat 'Grigory Krukov', opposite Ryan Phillippe and Omar Epps, will next be seen on the big screen in the starring role of the new drama sci-fi film, "Last Broken Darkness". The film is premiering at the popular 12th annual Sunscreen Festival (April 29th). Sean Cameron Michael joined Great Day Tampa Bay, for an inside look at the film, go to at the film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRu63F5Ud20

