See What These Young Adults Created!

It’s an amazing night of ballroom dancing and the people responsible for making it happen are all foster teens. It’s the Inaugural “Grow Into You Foundation Masquerade Ball”, taking place at Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Brandon. The event will kick off Friday, October 27, from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. For more information about the Masquerade, or on how to sponsor these wonderful teens, please contact Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Brandon at 813-438-5963, or visit the event website: growintoyou.org/fredastaire





