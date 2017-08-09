WTSP
Senior Citizens have a new option when it comes to their health care.

If you are a senior, or take care of one, you can't miss this. We get an inside look at a beautiful new care facility.

For seniors most in need of care, high quality medical care is too often beyond reach.  Happily, Tampa Bay seniors now have an affordable option that includes walk-in appointments when needed.  Dedicated Senior Medical Centers is already expanding its first two locations in Lakeland, and has a new center open in East Tampa. More centers opening soon in Clearwater and St. Petersburg.  We heard from Dr. Wayne Blount, Chief Medical Officer of Dedicated Senior Medical Center and one of his patients to learn just how valuable it is to have a great relationship with your Primary Care Physician. For details on new locations, go to dedicated.care

