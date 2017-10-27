Servicing Hispanics In Tampa Bay!

Hispanic Services Council has served the Latino community in Hillsborough County since 1992. Their mission is to increase access and opportunities for Latinos to help them integrate successfully into the United States. On October 31, 8:30 – 10 a.m. at the Centro Asturiano de Tampa, 1913 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33602 they will host their 5th Annual Networking Breakfast to raise funds to continue their work. For more info, go to hispanicservicescouncil.org

