WTSP
Close

Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man

Straight Talk

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 12:12 PM. EDT April 27, 2017

In this hilarious three-character comedy based on the best-selling book, Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man, audiences are welcomed into a fun-filled world of foolproof moves and insider advice that could only be culled from that most insightful of individuals: the gay man. This romantic comedy takes the audience on a hilarious and wild ride where no topic is taboo. Cast members Jackyln Collier and Sean Hankinson joined Great Day Tampa Bay for some Pre-Show fun. The play kicks off tonight, April 27-30 for 5 performances in the Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center. For more info, go to www.strazcenter.org
 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories