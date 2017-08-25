Sheryl Underwood is at the Improv!

Co-host of TV’s “The Talk” Sheryl Underwood, a savvy businesswoman and multi-faceted, multi-media entrepreneur, skillfully balances the roles of in-demand Entertainer, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Pack Rat Productions, movie and television actress, radio personality and philanthropist. Sheryl Underwood is one of the most articulate, well-informed women of our time and is a much sought after entertainer who has been described as one of the world's brightest contemporary humorists. She joined Great Day Tampa Bay to Co-Host with our Michael Clayton as she is in town to perform at the Improv tonight and through the weekend. For more info, go to improvtampa.com

