Shoes for Houston!

David Jackson Owner of Fleet Feet Sports joins GDTB live in studio.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:44 AM. EDT September 18, 2017

Shoes for Houston is a nationwide relief effort by all 170 Fleet Feet Sports stores. They are collecting new and barely-worn shoes and new socks for those displaced by Hurricane Harvey at the locations listed:

1).  Fleet Feet Sports Sarasota: 711 S. Osprey Ave, Suite 1, Sarasota, FL 34236
2). New Balance: 1872 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota
3). New Balance: 8204 Tourist Center Dr, Bradenton
4). Molly's Boutique: 1874 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota
 

The Fleet Feet stores located in Texas will facilitate distribution. When dropping off new or barely-worn pairs:
                •              Tie shoes together
                •              Label heels with gender and size (i.e. M9 or W10.5)
 

For more info, go to fleetfeetsports.com/blog/hurricane-harvey or Social Media Handles:
Facebook: facebook.com/ffsarasota/
and facebook.com/newbalancesarasota/
and facebook.com/mollyssarasota/
 

