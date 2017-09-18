Shoes for Houston is a nationwide relief effort by all 170 Fleet Feet Sports stores. They are collecting new and barely-worn shoes and new socks for those displaced by Hurricane Harvey at the locations listed:
1). Fleet Feet Sports Sarasota: 711 S. Osprey Ave, Suite 1, Sarasota, FL 34236
2). New Balance: 1872 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota
3). New Balance: 8204 Tourist Center Dr, Bradenton
4). Molly's Boutique: 1874 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota
The Fleet Feet stores located in Texas will facilitate distribution. When dropping off new or barely-worn pairs:
• Tie shoes together
• Label heels with gender and size (i.e. M9 or W10.5)
For more info, go to fleetfeetsports.com/blog/hurricane-harvey or Social Media Handles:
Facebook: facebook.com/ffsarasota/
and facebook.com/newbalancesarasota/
and facebook.com/mollyssarasota/
