Shoes for Houston is a nationwide relief effort by all 170 Fleet Feet Sports stores. They are collecting new and barely-worn shoes and new socks for those displaced by Hurricane Harvey at the locations listed:

1). Fleet Feet Sports Sarasota: 711 S. Osprey Ave, Suite 1, Sarasota, FL 34236

2). New Balance: 1872 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota

3). New Balance: 8204 Tourist Center Dr, Bradenton

4). Molly's Boutique: 1874 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota



The Fleet Feet stores located in Texas will facilitate distribution. When dropping off new or barely-worn pairs:

• Tie shoes together

• Label heels with gender and size (i.e. M9 or W10.5)



For more info, go to fleetfeetsports.com/blog/hurricane-harvey or Social Media Handles:

Facebook: facebook.com/ffsarasota/

and facebook.com/newbalancesarasota/

and facebook.com/mollyssarasota/



© 2017 WTSP-TV