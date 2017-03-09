Sleep & Alzehimer's Study

There’s testing going on that is looking at the connection between sleep and Alzheimer’s Disease. 115 million people have the disease and the study is looking at optimizing sleep to better help patients. 75 research centers across the U.S. are taking part. Researchers are seeking patients aged 60 to 85 who have been diagnosed with mild dementia due to Alzheimer's. Participants will be seen by a doctor and will receive all study-related care and medication at no cost.

For more information GO TO recognitionstudy.com

