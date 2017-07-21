WTSP
Close

Small Budget Films are Trending Because of Limited Film Incentives!

Oliver Robins & Jonathan Lee joins Great Day Tampa Bay live in studio.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:47 AM. EDT July 21, 2017

Florida could be the place to be when it comes to films but time and time again, movie producers go elsewhere. The movie, “The Infiltrator” starring Bryan Cranston and Benjamin Bratt featured the true story of an undercover drug agent from Tampa Bay which was a huge hit but still the film incentives are very limited. If small films can do big numbers at the box office, why should Florida be denied the incentives other states get. Today we sat down with “Celebrity Crush” Producer/Director Oliver Robins and actor Jonathan Daniel Lee to talk about his new movie in the Bay area. 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories