Small Budget Films are Trending Because of Limited Film Incentives!

Florida could be the place to be when it comes to films but time and time again, movie producers go elsewhere. The movie, “The Infiltrator” starring Bryan Cranston and Benjamin Bratt featured the true story of an undercover drug agent from Tampa Bay which was a huge hit but still the film incentives are very limited. If small films can do big numbers at the box office, why should Florida be denied the incentives other states get. Today we sat down with “Celebrity Crush” Producer/Director Oliver Robins and actor Jonathan Daniel Lee to talk about his new movie in the Bay area.

© 2017 WTSP-TV