Smart money, smart teens

Healthy spending habits are an important step to master on the road to adulthood. From birthday checks to a teenager’s first paycheck, learning how to save and making smart shopping decisions are essential skills for success in today’s world.

Amazon has introduced a new way for teens to shop and enjoy the full Amazon experience in a safe and independent way while also empowering parents. This new program gives teens the freedom to explore, shop, and make buying decisions while their parents stay in the know.

With their own login, teens can shop independently while still keeping their parents informed so that they can course correct if needed. What’s more, parents can approve every order or set pre-approved spending limits, offering teens a customized level of autonomy that can change and grow as they do.

Parenting author and lifestyle expert Jeannette Kaplun gives the details. For more information go to www.amazon.com/forteens

© 2017 WTSP-TV