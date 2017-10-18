WTSP
Smashburger is the Brand-New Burger in Town!

Rod Boyer from Smash Burger joins Host Michael Clayton on Great Day Tampa Bay.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 11:33 AM. EDT October 18, 2017

Smashburger restaurants are opening in the Tampa Bay area. The south Dale Mabry location will be opening to the public on October 19th with an additional 20+ stores in the Tampa/St Pete area to follow over the next 5 years. Regrub, the franchisee for these stores, is committed to making an impact in the community through the creation of jobs, supporting local youth and charitable foundations, in addition to honoring all first responders. For more info, go to smashburger.com

