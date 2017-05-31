WTSP
Close

So, What's New on Netflix!

Movie Man Sam sits down with Sarah Silverman.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:42 AM. EDT May 31, 2017

Our Sam The Movie Man Sat down with actress/comedian, Sarah Silverman to talk about her new stand-up Comedy special on Netflix. For more info, go to netflix.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories