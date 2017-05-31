So, What's New on Netflix!

Our Sam The Movie Man Sat down with actress/comedian, Sarah Silverman to talk about her new stand-up Comedy special on Netflix. For more info, go to netflix.com
© 2017 WTSP-TV
Movie Man Sam sits down with Sarah Silverman.
Our Sam The Movie Man Sat down with actress/comedian, Sarah Silverman to talk about her new stand-up Comedy special on Netflix. For more info, go to netflix.com
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs