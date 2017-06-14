So, Who Is Better with Babies, Moms or Dads?

In honor of Father’s Day coming up, Great Day Tampa Bay’s Stephanie Webb and Michael Clayton took to a Baby Stuff Challenge today. The challenge included the host competing to see who could put their baby in their car seat the safest, who could swaddle their baby the best and other important things mothers feel dad is not capable of doing. Michael’s BDDR (BABY DUTY DETAILS RATING) comes in at an alarming 8.5 out of 10…. he has the advantage because he just had a baby 3 weeks ago. Stephanie’s BDDR (BABY DUTY DETAILS RATINGS) on the other hand comes in at a disappointing 3.5…. her eggs have been out of commission for 17 years. Did Chump Stephanie beat Champ Mike? The video never lies! Written By Michael Clayton..Lol





© 2017 WTSP-TV