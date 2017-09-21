Special Sliders for Tailgate Parties!

Football season is here which means it’s time to eat good, tailgate style! Alan Christensen- District Manager at The Brass Tap showed viewers at home how to create a BYO slider bar for game day featuring the Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken, Angus and Prime Rib sliders and discussed which type of beers would be best to pair with each slider. For more info, go to thebrasstapfranchise.com



© 2017 WTSP-TV