Special Sliders for Tailgate Parties!

Alan Christensen joins GDTB live in studio.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:56 AM. EDT September 21, 2017

Football season is here which means it’s time to eat good, tailgate style! Alan Christensen- District Manager at The Brass Tap showed viewers at home how to create a BYO slider bar for game day featuring the Tempura Beer-Battered Chicken, Angus and Prime Rib sliders and discussed which type of beers would be best to pair with each slider. For more info, go to thebrasstapfranchise.com
 

