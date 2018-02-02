The premiere of the St. Pete Beach Seafood & Music Festival will be held in downtown St. Pete Beach on February 3-4, 2018. Laurie Foster is the owner of Curbing your Appetite, which features fresh Alaskan salmon joined Great Day Tampa Bay to give us a taste of what to expect.

Performers this year are at the St. Pete Beach Festival include on Saturday: Sarasota Steel Pan Band, Act 3, Reverend Barry & The Funk and The Black Honkeys Band. Performers on Sunday are: RJ Howson,Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio, The Black Honkeys Band and the Greg Billings Band.

Hours are Saturday and Sunday from 10 am - 6 and Sunday from 10 am - 6 pm. Admission is FREE!

