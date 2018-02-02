WTSP
St. Pete Beach Festival

Laurie Foster joins Great Day Tampa Bay with Delicious Seafood!

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 11:27 AM. EST February 02, 2018

 

 

The premiere of the St. Pete Beach Seafood & Music Festival will be held in downtown St. Pete Beach on February 3-4, 2018.  Laurie Foster is the owner of Curbing your Appetite, which features fresh Alaskan salmon joined Great Day Tampa Bay to give us a taste of what to expect.

 

Performers this year are at the St. Pete Beach Festival include on Saturday:  Sarasota Steel Pan Band, Act 3, Reverend Barry & The Funk and The Black Honkeys Band.  Performers on Sunday are: RJ Howson,Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio, The Black Honkeys Band and the Greg Billings Band.

 

Hours are Saturday and Sunday from 10 am - 6 and Sunday from 10 am - 6 pm. Admission is FREE!

 

