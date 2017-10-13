St. Pete Firefighters host block party

St. Petersburg, Fl – If you see them on the job, it’s probably a dangerous or at the very least stressful situation. That’s why St. Petersburg firefighters are hosting a block party on Saturday, October 14th. They’d like families from all over the city to attend the fun event.

“It’s going to be our 28th annual block party,” says Lt. Steve Lawrence. “We’re going to have our ladder truck, our engines, some of our specialty teams will be out there.” Besides a chance for both kids and adults to “touch a truck”, Bayflite will land a helicopter, and police K9 officers will put on a demonstration.

There will be bounce houses and face painting for the kids and firefighters will be serving free food and drinks.

Along with all the fun, firefighters will be spreading a fire safety message. They want families to have working smoke alarms, and to hold fire drills at home, so everyone knows two safe ways out of the house.

The block party runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Northwest Park, 5801 22nd Avenue North.

