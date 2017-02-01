

Fine Wine meets Fine Chocolate at this year’s St. Pete Wine & Chocol’Art benefit.

Great Day Tampa Bay Guest Booking Sheet. The Margaret Acheson Stuart Society presents to event to benefit the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg. Tampa Bay Magazine’s Margaret Word Burnside along with Beth England, co-chair of The Stuart Society of the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg's Wine and Chocol'art benefit, joined Great Day Tampa Bay to discuss the details. The events include: Friday February 10, 2017 – Champagne & Chocolate, Saturday February 11, 2017 – Paint the Town Red, White and Chocolate Gala, Auction & Dancing, Sunday February 12, 2017 – Jazz Brunch and Saturday February 18, 2017 – 1000 Points of Wine Gourmet Dinner. For more info, go to stuartsociety.donorshops.com











(© 2017 WTSP)