We've been talking new TV in the New Year this week and here is another big one. We were honored to talk with Sonequa Martin-Green of Star Trek Discovery. Sonequa Martin-Green plays Michal Burnham, and is the first female diverse lead in the Star Trek Franchise. This is also the first time the main character of the Star Trek franchise is not a captain. Star Trek: Discovery will pick up from where we left off in the episode 9 cliffhanger, with the USS Discovery ending up in "unfamiliar territory". Although Starfleet had a major win in the war against the Klingons in episode 9 and blew up their ship, the war is not over yet and Chapter 2 will continue that story. The journey returns this Sunday on CBS

