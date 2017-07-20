Start your day With Last Comic Standing Winner Felipe Esparza!

Felipe Esparza is a comedian and actor, best known for his raw, real-life comedy that audiences everywhere can relate to. With his signature, wild hair, and his often-imitated phrase; “What's up, fool?” He has been associated with his good friend Gabriel Iglesias, who often recounts (and imitates) his experiences with Felipe in his act. Felipe Esparza joined Great Day Tampa Bay today for a little pre-show and our host- Michael Clayton could barely get words out, he was laughing so hard. You can catch Felipe at the Improv live tonight, July 20th through Sunday. For more info go to ImprovTampa.com

