Stay Cyber Safe

What do government security experts, Tiger Woods, telecommunication customers and WWE fans all have in common? While this sounds like the beginning of a joke, in reality what unifies all of them is the fact that their personal, sensitive data is now part of an alarming statistic: the increasing frequency of data exposures and breaches in popular cloud services. Don Meyer, the Head of Cloud Security at Check Point Software Technologies has some reminders to stay secure. You can go to www.checkpoint.com for more details.

