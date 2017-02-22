WTSP
Close

Stephanie's Exclusive interview with "Iron Chef" Morimoto.

GDTB exclusive interview with TV's "Iron Chef" Morimoto.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:05 AM. EST February 22, 2017

Stephanie headed to Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs for an exclusive interview with TV’s “Iron Chef” Morimoto. For more on Chef and his restaurant: 

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories