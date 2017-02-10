Steve Wilkos joins the Sant' Yago Knight Parade!

So how do you preserve and celebrate Tampa's rich Hispanic heritage? YOU BRING IN THE BIG DAWGS, THAT’S HOW! Today Steve Wilkos, host of "The Steve Wilkos Show and Ray Favata, Krewe of the Knights of Sant' Yago member and Sant' Yago Knight Parade chairman stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to give us all of the details for this year’s celebration. The Parade kicks off Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m., on Seventh Avenue in Ybor City. The Knight Parade, along with other fundraising events held throughout the year, helps raise funds for the Krewe of the Knights of Sant' Yago Education Foundation, which has provided more than $2 million in higher education scholarships for local students.

Visit www.KnightParade.com for more information.

