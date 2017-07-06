WTSP
Stroke Warnings! The best food choices to avoid strokes!

Dr. Ken Redcross joins GDTB in studio.

Great Day Tamap Bay , WTSP 10:33 AM. EDT July 06, 2017

We all want to stay healthy. There are some things we all can do to do so. One is eating right. Did you know sweet potatoes and garlic may help YOU avoid strokes? Dr. Ken Redcross is back to tell us more.

