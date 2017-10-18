Sunday Brunch at Safety Harbor Resort and Spa!

Tampa Bay's Best Sunday brunch can be found right in the heart of Safety Harbor. Sunday brunch at the historic Safety Harbor Resort and Spa is more than a collection of enticing entrees, savory soups, salads and delectable desserts - it's a sensory experience served up with a dash of history. Only $24.95 plus tax and gratuity and $8 unlimited mimosas. Call 727-726-1161 for reservations. For more information: safetyharborspa.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV