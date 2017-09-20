Supporting Law Enforcement Officers!

Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police foundation represents all 46 law enforcement agencies in Tampa Bay raising money for groundbreaking training for LEOs (Law Enforcement Officers) all over Central Florida. The second Annual Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police foundation Gala is September 23rd at the Marriot Waterside Hotel & Marina. The event kicks off at 6pm, for more details go to chiefsfoundation.org

© 2017 WTSP-TV