T-Tapp is for the entire family….And here is the proof!

Today was yet another T-Tapp Tuesday and this time around we heard testimonials from a mother and daughter who’ve lost and maintained a healthy weight the T-Tapp way. For more info, go to t-tapp.com
© 2017 WTSP-TV
Teresa Tapp joins GDTB in studio.
Today was yet another T-Tapp Tuesday and this time around we heard testimonials from a mother and daughter who’ve lost and maintained a healthy weight the T-Tapp way. For more info, go to t-tapp.com
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs