T-Tapp Tuesday

I Dream of Jeannie Chair Squats - this special sequence of mindful movement combined with leverage isometrics delivers multiple benefits. In addition to reshaping your lower body (thighs, hips and derriere) it also increases heart rate and your body's ability to use more fat for fuel, as well as improve strength within your spine and knees. For more exercises, go to t-tapp.com

