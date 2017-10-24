Close T-Tapp Tuesday Workout Time! Teresa Tapp joins Host Michael Clayton live in studio. Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:43 AM. EDT October 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST Working the Abs with a great T-Tapper success story. Sullivan joins Teresa Tapp and Great Day Tampa Bay to work the core. © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Three dead in murder-suicide T-Tapp Tuesday Small chance of tropical development in the tropics Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout iOS 11 frustration and fixes Marine saved woman he just met What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use? Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md. Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage More Stories 12 students on bus rear-ended by Hillsborough Co.… Oct 24, 2017, 6:57 a.m. 'Goodness is going to win this:' Tampa leaders… Oct 23, 2017, 11:18 p.m. Father speaks 25 years after murders of wife, daughter Oct 23, 2017, 9:29 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs