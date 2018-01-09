T-Tapp Tuesday:No-Jump Jumping Jacks!

No-Jump Jumping Jacks - This special sequence of mindful movement delivers a full body sculpting, fat burning workout! In addition to increasing heart rate, strength and flexibility, it also increases fascia activation and lymphatic circulation - both of which decrease inflammation and increase your body's ability to use more fat for fuel! Due to its extra focus on weight distribution, as well as muscle and fascia activation, this exercise will deliver results everywhere. It can target trim inner and outer thighs, flatten the tummy, decrease back fat, budge arm pit pudge and lift your derriere. Best of all, it can help decrease trap dominance, improve shoulder balance and strengthen your posture. For more info, go to t-tapp.com



