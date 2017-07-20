Tackling Daily Facial Redness with Dr. Doris Day!

Summer is here, but persistent facial redness may have nothing to do with the heat or sun – it could be rosacea. Board certified dermatologist, Dr. Doris Day, joins us to talk about this condition that affects over 16 million people in the U.S.1 She will provide expert insight on identifying the persistent facial redness associated with rosacea and a treatment that can help address it.

