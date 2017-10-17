Taking charge to fight Crohn's.

Millions of people suffer from Crohn’s Disease or Colitis, for which there is no cure. 10 News’ Hilary Zalla is outspoken about her condition and wants others to be aware and take charge to find a cure. Zalla joined Great Day Tampa Bay, along with Kim Teter from the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, to talk about the Take Steps Walk.

The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization whose mission is to cure Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and improve the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases.

Take Steps for Crohn's & Colitis is the Foundation's largest fundraising event of local community walks dedicated to raising funds to find cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Participants and teams raise funds throughout the year and come together at the Take Steps walk event to celebrate their fundraising achievements!

Learn more at www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org or http://cctakesteps.org/tampa2017

