There are so many children able and wanting to attend college, but simply don’t have the financial resources to do so. That’s where Taking Stock in Children steps in to help.

Jamie Serino and student Jessica Amaya stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to tell their stories and talk about how you, the audience, can help this great community organization.

Take Stock in Children of Florida was established in 1995 as a non-profit organization in Florida that provides a unique opportunity for deserving low-income youth/students, many from minority families, to escape the cycle of poverty through education. We offer our students college scholarships, caring volunteer mentors and hope for a better life. Our comprehensive services start in middle school, continue through high school and include their transition into college. For more information go to www.takingstockinchildren.org.

