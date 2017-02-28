Tampa Bay Beer Week with Sean Nordquist.

It's the Official Kick Off to Tampa Bay Beer Week @ Pour House. Tampa Bay Beer Week begins on the first Saturday of March and ends 8 days later. Pour House and 7venth Sun Brewing team up again to host an event featuring 40 beers from 7venth Sun and many other Florida breweries on March 3rd @ 8:00pm. Beer Blogger Sean Nordquist, from beerForTheDaddy.com stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to give us a little preview. Celebrating the Florida Beer industry has never tasted this good. For more info, go to tampabaybeerweek.com





