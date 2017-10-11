Teams of chefs from both sides of the bay, judged by Top Chefs, will compete on stage at the St Pete Coliseum October 17th, to see which city reigns supreme. Restaurants from Tampa and St. Pete will be competing and guests will have an opportunity to vote for the Best City, Best Restaurant, Best Cocktail, Best Craft Beer, and Best Food by Type. Tampa Bay Food Fight guests will enjoy fun, friendly food competition, live music, food, drinks, and more! For more info, go to tampabayfoodfight.org

