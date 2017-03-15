WTSP
Close

Tampa Bay Magazine & Island Way Grill!

Chef Jim Scherer and General Manager Sherry Aquilar from Island Way Grill joined Great Day Tampa Bay today.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:31 AM. EDT March 15, 2017

A-FOOD, B-FOOD, we all scream for SEA-FOOD! Island Way Grill is located at 20 Island Way, Clearwater, and whether you making a selection from the sushi bar, the oak-fired pit or join them for Sunday brunch, the Island Way Grill will satisfy every taste. This Clearwater favorite offers amazing harbor views and an eclectic menu that blends continental, Pacific Rim and island cuisines with a pan-Asian twist. Chef Jim Scherer and General Manager Sherry Aquilar from Island Way Grill joined Great Day Tampa Bay today, preparing fresh snapper and scallops. For more info go to: baystarrestaurantgroup.com
 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories