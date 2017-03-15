Tampa Bay Magazine & Island Way Grill!

A-FOOD, B-FOOD, we all scream for SEA-FOOD! Island Way Grill is located at 20 Island Way, Clearwater, and whether you making a selection from the sushi bar, the oak-fired pit or join them for Sunday brunch, the Island Way Grill will satisfy every taste. This Clearwater favorite offers amazing harbor views and an eclectic menu that blends continental, Pacific Rim and island cuisines with a pan-Asian twist. Chef Jim Scherer and General Manager Sherry Aquilar from Island Way Grill joined Great Day Tampa Bay today, preparing fresh snapper and scallops. For more info go to: baystarrestaurantgroup.com



© 2017 WTSP-TV