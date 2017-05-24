WTSP
Tampa Bay Margarita Festival: Our "Liquid" Preview!

Mitch Ritter and Anne Fox from The Margarita Festival join GDTB live.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:13 AM. EDT May 24, 2017

Over 60 types of margaritas to choose from at this weekends Tampa Bay Margarita Festival. It’s taking place this Saturday, noon-11pm, at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa. For ALL the info:  www.tampamargaritafest.com

