Tampa Bay Times: We've got important news for TV Lovers

The Tampa Bay Times and NTVB Media are now offering a better way to find your favorite shows. Introducing TV Weekly, a 48-page glossy-covered magazine. It's got expanded local and cable TV listings for the Tampa Bay area and a whole lot more. Amy Hollyfield, Deputy Managing Editor for Tampa Bay Times and Robin Block-Taylor -- VP for NTVB Media joined Great Day Tampa Bay with the hot scoop in TV. Pick up a copy of the Tampa Bay Times this Sunday for a complimentary copy of TV Weekly or you can call toll free 855-545-8468 to subscribe to TV Weekly. Special discounted rate for Times subscribers!

© 2017 WTSP-TV