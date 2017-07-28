Tampa Comic Con

It draws thousands of comic book fans from across the globe. We are talking “Comic Con” and it’s headed back to downtown Tampa. Comic Books, games, toys, Star Wars, Star Trek and so much more is all part of the Comic Con celebration and the whole family is invited. Jamie Kautzmann joined Great Day Tampa Bay with all the details. Comic Con will kick off today through Sunday.  For more information, go to TampaBayComicCon.com

WTSP 2:59 PM. EDT July 28, 2017

